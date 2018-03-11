One of the more unfortunate things in today’s political climate is the large role that media bias plays in distorting our perceptions of the political sphere. Sensationalized journalism and click-bait headlines have changed the way that public figures are portrayed, resulting in an ever-increasing partisan bias throughout both the new and old media. Too often do people let the news source they frequent determine their opinion rather than forming their own.

Candidates for public office are no longer judged based on merit, but rather the entire assessment of a candidate is determined by a letter next to their name on the ballot. The bias is especially damaging to more moderate candidates, who, despite having practical concerns, are still tethered to the chains of the media’s national partisanship. Our politics are, more than ever, described as simply D or R.

News sources must reevaluate their commitment to the truth rather than pursuing profits. The issue is growing, too, where it has evolved from fringe news sites and radical publications to major mainstream media companies and large conglomerates. Without a reduction in this bias, it will be difficult to determine what is fact and fiction without cross-referencing multiple sources, and pinpointing the inaccuracies of a publication will be impossibly difficult.

Today’s media bias presents a considerable challenge to our democracy, and is an issue that must be resolved to ensure the success and survival of our great country.