The Real New Normal

I think the entire over-reactive official response to fire/flood tragedy needs to be jettisoned.

A return to the previously accepted approach of personal responsibility and preparedness will get us as far or farther along the path of minimizing loss, without “officially terrorizing” vast swaths of citizens in zones of probability that can’t really be defined for any weather event with any certainty.

There are many of us who have done our best to prepare to be isolated at home, without city water or power, or access to grocery stores, who don’t appreciate being denied access to our homes by official roadblocks “for our own safety” because something might happen. We are also prepared and willing to help our neighbors. As a system of dealing with unexpected circumstances it doesn’t arbitrarily and capriciously harm anyone, and it works for coming disasters like major earthquakes that absolutely can’t be predicted well enough to contemplate evacuation.

The real new normal needs to be elected officials who can deal with social media criticism and lawsuits without getting over-inflated, keeping their grandiose plans to a minimum negative impact and maximum positive effect.

