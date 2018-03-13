WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Theater League Presents ‘A Chorus Line’ and 2018-19 Season Slate

Tony Award–Winning Musical Comes to the Granada

By

Even if you’ve never seen the musical A Chorus Line, you’ll probably recognize at least the first line from the play’s song finale, “One” (“One singular sensation …”). Thanks to the Theater League, Santa Barbarans have a chance to hear the iconic song in its entirety, as well as the dozen-plus other musical numbers that make A Chorus Line one of the most enduring Broadway tales. The story follows the dreams and disappointments of the talented actors who vie for a role in the often-underappreciated chorus line of a Broadway show. Performances are Tuesday-Wednesday, March 20-21, at The Granada Theatre.

On the heels of A Chorus Line is the 2017-18 season closer Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles (Mar. 31), which reimagines the Fab Four’s history by having the band reunite for another performance a decade after their final 1969 show on the roof of Apple Corps.

There are many shows to look forward to when Theater League returns with its 2018-19 slate in the fall. They include Cinderella (Nov. 27-28), The Sound of Music (Jan. 29-30, 2019), Evita (Feb. 19-20, 2019), Legally Blonde: The Musical (Apr. 9-10, 2019), and Rent: 20th Anniversary Tour (Jun. 11, 2019).

For more information and season tickets, call 899-2222 or see theaterleague.com/santabarbara.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Damning Report Made on County Jail

Lack of accreditation and policies not specific to Santa Barbara among the problems, also the structural 'maze' ...

Fatal Motorcycle Incident in Isla Vista

Teen from Irvine killed on El Colegio, near UCSB campus.

Evacuations Lifted After Tuesday Storm Weakens

[Update: 11:31 a.m.] Rainfall rates came in lower than anticipated.

San Marcos High School Lockdown Triggered by False Alarm

During lunch today, deputies responded to a report of ‘shots heard.’

Woman Charged in Painted Cave Mail Thefts

Mountain community installed a camera to catch a thief.