Theater League Presents ‘A Chorus Line’ and 2018-19 Season Slate

Even if you’ve never seen the musical A Chorus Line, you’ll probably recognize at least the first line from the play’s song finale, “One” (“One singular sensation …”). Thanks to the Theater League, Santa Barbarans have a chance to hear the iconic song in its entirety, as well as the dozen-plus other musical numbers that make A Chorus Line one of the most enduring Broadway tales. The story follows the dreams and disappointments of the talented actors who vie for a role in the often-underappreciated chorus line of a Broadway show. Performances are Tuesday-Wednesday, March 20-21, at The Granada Theatre.

On the heels of A Chorus Line is the 2017-18 season closer Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles (Mar. 31), which reimagines the Fab Four’s history by having the band reunite for another performance a decade after their final 1969 show on the roof of Apple Corps.

There are many shows to look forward to when Theater League returns with its 2018-19 slate in the fall. They include Cinderella (Nov. 27-28), The Sound of Music (Jan. 29-30, 2019), Evita (Feb. 19-20, 2019), Legally Blonde: The Musical (Apr. 9-10, 2019), and Rent: 20th Anniversary Tour (Jun. 11, 2019).

For more information and season tickets, call 899-2222 or see theaterleague.com/santabarbara.