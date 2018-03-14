School District Demotes San Marcos High School Principal

Embattled San Marcos High School Principal Ed Behrens ​— ​set to speak Tuesday evening during a crowded Board of Education meeting that would decide his fate ​— ​received a hooting and hollering standing ovation before he even opened his mouth. From the day he was hired six years ago, he began, “My passion and vision was to create the very best high school.” From there he verbalized a glowing checklist of accomplishments ​— ​from embedded intervention programs to help struggling students to graduation rates that climbed as dropout numbers decreased ​— ​as his massive crowd of supporters responded with sustained bursts of applause. But the seemingly impervious force field of adoration, backed by a petition of support bearing 2,400 signatures, wasn’t enough to protect Behrens from a board vote of no confidence after nearly three hours of closed-door deliberation. Voting 4 to 1, with Laura Capps casting the sole “nay,” boardmembers approved Santa Barbara Unified School District’s recommendation that at the end of this school year, Principal Behrens be reassigned to a teaching position. Roars of protest erupted from the crowd. “You should be ashamed of yourselves!” others yelled at the board majority. Behrens quickly made for an exit.

Students and parents turned out in droves for the SBUSD School Board meeting on March 13. While some requested the hiring of a culturally competent replacement for Principal Ed Behrens, most came to support the embattled principal.

The heated meeting, held at Santa Barbara Junior High School’s Marjorie Luke Theatre to accommodate more than 450 concerned San Marcos parents, students, and teachers, unfolded in the wake of a run of violent incidents during which Behrens’s leadership has been mostly praised ​— ​but also called into question. In January, a private chat-room video surfaced featuring a male San Marcos freshman describing how to kill female students with a rifle and bayonet, accompanied by a long list of female and gay male students that ought to be killed. Parents and students familiar with the video and list alleged that as many as 10 boys were involved.

Bound by privacy laws protecting minors, school administrators and law-enforcement officials will not name the suspects nor reveal to parents whether the boys have been allowed to return to classes, adding to tensions and uncertainties on campus and off. While many parents claimed that Behrens and the district as a whole failed to promptly send out widespread alerts as the seriousness of the incident took shape, others have claimed, according to one speaker Tuesday night, “He did the best he could with the resources he had, and those resources were not enough.” In that respect, supporters reiterated that they believe the district was throwing Behrens under the bus instead of admitting its own shortcomings in how to deal with cyber threats.

The district does not comment on personnel matters, but in a recent statement, it said generally that any decision “takes into account a number of different factors, including performance evaluations, with a view towards making decisions to retain or release administrators from their current position based upon the best interests of students.”

Though widely outnumbered, a group of speakers Tuesday evening did call for fresh leadership at the high school, echoing language of an active petition at Change.org. “We demand new leadership … that is transparent and culturally proficient,” the petition reads. “We demand that Ethnic Studies be a graduation requirement for all high schools at Santa Barbara Unified School District, [and we] demand that no residential security officers be assigned at any of the SBUSD schools as it has been proven to negatively affect culturally diverse students and staff.”

By Paul Wellman