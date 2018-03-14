WEATHER »
Santa Barbara High School students take part in a nation-wide protest against gun violence following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by walking out of class and marching to a rally at the courthouse sunken gardens.

Paul Wellman

Thousands of Students Across Santa Barbara County March Against Gun Violence

Nationwide #ENOUGH Walkout Urges Congressional Action

By

Students, educators, and activists countywide joined a national walkout Wednesday morning commemorating the one-month anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, for which a 19-year-old gunman has been charged with killing 14 students and three staffers.

Thousands of Students Countywide March Against Gun Violence

The nationwide #ENOUGH classroom walkout hopes to spark legislative action.

“This is youth-led and student-based,” said Isabel Huerta, a junior who helped organize a walkout at San Marcos High School. “This is students leaving campus and demanding change and protesting Congress’s inaction in response to gun violence.” At 10 a.m., San Marcos students gathered in the quad to listen to speakers before setting out on a two-mile march along Hollister Avenue to La Cumbre Plaza. Downtown, Santa Barbara High School students (pictured) marched to the Sunken Gardens as Dos Pueblos High School students joined ralliers from UCSB and SBCC at Girsh Park.

