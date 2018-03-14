Timely Story

WEATHER »

Wow. This story about veterinarians really hit home for me. I was a horse trainer for 15 years and now run a real estate brokerage in Ventura. My only kids are my dog Woody and cat Willy, which both need surgery this month. I love my vet but was frustrated because of the price it would cost to get my cat’s last tooth removed (he has a rare oral disease). My vet and I have been playing phone tag, and I now realize how much pressure I put on her.

I’m really glad I read this! There really need to be better health insurance for animals, something reliable.

