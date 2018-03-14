Wu Man and the Huayin Shadow Puppet Band Delivered One Surprising Moment After Another

The Isla Vista man charged will selling the pills was booked in jail on a $250,000 bail.

Lack of accreditation and policies not specific to Santa Barbara among the problems, also the structural 'maze' ...

Teen from Irvine killed on El Colegio, near UCSB campus.

[Update: 11:31 a.m.] Rainfall rates came in lower than anticipated.

During lunch today, deputies responded to a report of ‘shots heard.’