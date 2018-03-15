WEATHER »
Lake Cachuma

Courtesy Photo

Lake Cachuma

Free “Nature Therapy” at Cachuma Lake

County Waives Day-Use Fee March 24, 31

By

On March 24 and March 31, Santa Barbara County is waiving the $10 day-use fee at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area for residents impacted by the Thomas Fire and January 9 Debris Flow. The free access to the outdoor recreation site is meant to help reduce stress caused by the back-to-back natural disasters. Cachuma offers boating, fishing, educational tours, disc golf, and a nature center, among other attractions. Proof of residency will be required for each vehicle via valid identification or utility bill. For more information, visit sbparks.org.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

After Disaster in Montecito, Where Is All the Money Going?

Santa Barbara nonprofits account for millions spent on relief efforts.

Santa Barbara Experiences a Rainy March, But a Dry Year

Water year only 34 percent of normal for precipitation.

City Says Franceschi House Has Got to Go

The estimate to rehabilitate the historical building was nearly $7 million.

Free “Nature Therapy” at Cachuma Lake

Residents impacted by natural disasters can visit without paying day-use fee.

KEYT Reporter Honored for Disaster Coverage

In a ceremony in Sacramento, Tracy Lehr was named 'Woman of the Year.'