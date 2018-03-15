Free “Nature Therapy” at Cachuma Lake

On March 24 and March 31, Santa Barbara County is waiving the $10 day-use fee at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area for residents impacted by the Thomas Fire and January 9 Debris Flow. The free access to the outdoor recreation site is meant to help reduce stress caused by the back-to-back natural disasters. Cachuma offers boating, fishing, educational tours, disc golf, and a nature center, among other attractions. Proof of residency will be required for each vehicle via valid identification or utility bill. For more information, visit sbparks.org.