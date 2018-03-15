Letters BCE

I don’t like the new comment-free site: Welsh is talking to God. Starshine’s sounding “the enemy” claxon. Roberts gushes over Feinstein like it’s 1999. Maybe it’s just me, but I think I’ve heard it all before. I suggest adding a “submit a letter” link where the comments section was. It’d be easier to use and would keep me on the page.
