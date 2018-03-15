Make Myself at Home: The Best of Old and New

I ran into my friend Jan on Sunday as I toured the open house at 435 East Valerio Street. Jan and I have known each other for more than 30 years, and although we fell out of touch over the past decade or so, we recently reconnected, and now our paths seem to cross fairly regularly, in fun and unexpected places. So I wasn’t too surprised to see Jan. She loves interesting houses, and this stately upper-east Craftsman home is in her neighborhood. Plus, the open house was attracting quite a crowd, and everyone seemed impressed. Courtesy Photo This home sits at the corner of Valerio and Olive streets. Although its address is on East Valerio, the front door is on the Olive side of the house. I had been forewarned that the house had recently undergone an extensive remodel, but until I stepped foot inside, I wasn’t prepared for just how magnificent it is. The door opens into a cozy foyer that showcases the original, 100-year-old staircase. Gleaming oak risers with rounded edges juxtapose with the custom white wooden bannister. The kitchen and dining room are through a doorway to the right, but I chose to start my tour with the living room, which sits to the left of the foyer. By Courtesy Photo

The living room has the grand feeling of the formal living room in many classic craftsman homes, yet at the same time it feels welcoming and livable. Classic wainscoting and solid oak floors are brightened by white walls and tons of natural light. The focal point of the living room, and arguably the entire house, is the original fireplace, made of hefty blocks of Santa Barbara sandstone set in a low, horizontal profile that commands attention without being overbearing.

A sunroom off the living room adds charm and versatility and is the one of the vestiges from the original floor plan. Past the living room, a formal dining room leads to the kitchen, which is easily the most impressive room in the house.

Courtesy Photo

The kitchen has gourmet Viking appliances and a huge island with a gorgeous marble countertop that doubles as a long seating area. While ogling the cabinetry, we discovered all sorts of details, like double-decker silverware trays and a covert sliding spice rack that is both a space saver and a nifty novelty. But the showstopper is the sliding-glass-door system that allows the kitchen to open up completely to blend seamlessly with the deck outside, creating a huge indoor-outdoor entertaining area.

I’m told that the primary goals of the remodel of this house were to create a better flow between rooms and to make better use of the outdoor living space. I’d say both of these aims were very successfully accomplished.

By Courtesy Photo