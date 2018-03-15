Mission Possible: Thomas Fire and Flood Recovery

By most measures, the past three months will go down as the most challenging in Santa Barbara County history, from December’s flame, smoke, and ash to the devastating debris flow of January 9. But these events also triggered an unprecedented outpouring of generous service, from tidal waves of financial donations to tornadoes of volunteers digging their neighbors out of the mud. The Independent is proud to publish the following collection of articles describing the many efforts to bring our community back to blue skies and sunshine.

—Matt Kettmann