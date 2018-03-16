WEATHER »
The Event Committee: Captain Bob Kendall, Engineer Jeremy Denton, Firefighter TIa Rodriguez, and Engineer Jeff Zampese (all SB City Fire).

Gail Arnold

The Event Committee: Captain Bob Kendall, Engineer Jeremy Denton, Firefighter TIa Rodriguez, and Engineer Jeff Zampese (all SB City Fire).

Firefighters Hold BBQ and Poker Fundraiser

Funds Go To Those Impacted by the Debris Flow

By

On March 11, the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association (SBCFA) held its 8th annual Mike Moses Memorial Texas Hold’em BBQ and Poker Tournament at the scenic Carriage and Western Art Museum. A record 171 players and many other nonplaying guests turned out for this sold-out event, which raised an estimated $18,000 for those impacted by the 1/9 Debris Flow.

Yes, these are the same firefighters who risked their lives for the community in the Thomas Fire, 1/9 Debris Flow, and countless other fires. They just keep on giving. Every year, SBCFA holds events to raise funds for worthy causes. Proceeds from this event will be given to nonprofits serving those impacted by the 1/9 Debris Flow. Event Committee Member Fire Engineer Jeremy Denton shared that they wanted to raise funds because this is their community. They have colleagues and friends whose homes were damaged or destroyed and friends who died. “We are here during the emergencies, but we also want to be here during the recovery.”

The event started at high noon with a tri-tip and chicken barbecue and all the fixings. To maximize the fundraising, firefighters and fire department office workers prepared and served all the tasty food, and thanks to Rincon Brewery, free beer flowed. Adding to the festivities, the Bryan Titus Trio played their fun Postmodern Barn Dance music.

After lunch, folks adjourned inside for poker. Along with area businesses, Santa Barbara County Fire, Montecito Fire, Santa Maria Fire, and the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association bought tables, and there were Ventura County and Los Angeles County firefighters playing as well. Professional dealers manned the 19 tournament tables and the playing and good times went on all afternoon. Renny Stokes (retired, Los Angeles County Fire) won the grand prize of a Samsung big screen TV.

The event was started to raise funds for Captain Mike Moses, a Santa Barbara City Firefighter diagnosed with cancer. Another year funds went to Santa Barbara City Fire Engineer Kevin Corbett, also diagnosed with cancer, who has since made a full recovery. In the other years, the proceeds have been donated to numerous area nonprofits, and over the years the event has raised about $220,000.

Each year, the SBCFA also holds a Surf Contest and a Golf Tournament to raise funds for nonprofits. The Surf Contest will be held at Leadbetter Point on March 23 and the Golf Tournament will be at Glen Annie Golf Club on September 7. All funds raised by the SBCFA are routed through its 501(c)(3) Charity Fund, which since its inception in 2004 has raised about $450,000.

If viewing this from a mobile device, click on “Desktop site” in top right for more pics.

Send invites to gail@independent.com.

By Gail Arnold

The BBQ Team: Captain Chris Woodcock (IAFF Local 525 President), Firefighter Tony LaMarca, Firefighter Michael Mudgett, Engineer Dave Berkovich, and Captain Brian Ricci (all SB City Fire).

By Gail Arnold

SB City Fire (SBCF) office employee Debbie Southgate, retired SBCF office employee Ruth Mason, SBCF office employee Kerry Hollowell, and retired fire engineer Olga Herrera Pinal.

By Gail Arnold

SB City Fire Training Captain Tony Pighetti and sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust Chair and CEO Janet Garufis.

By Gail Arnold

SB City Fire (SBCF) Engineer Patrick Irey, SBCF Engineer Aaron Vaughn, SBCF Firefighter Dan Warren, SBCF Captain Matt Wilson, and Sponsor Rincon Brewery owner Kevin Clark.

By Gail Arnold

Retired Carpinteria Summerland firefighter Jim Emerson, Montecito Fire Chief Chip Hickman, and SB Fire Captain Michael Hoose.

By Gail Arnold

Guests enjoy poker tournament.

By Gail Arnold

The Bryan Titus Trio.

By Gail Arnold

Santa Maria CIty Fire (SMCF) Captain Chad Wennerstrom, retired SMCF captain Mark Cole, and SMCF Captain Elijah Coleman.

By Gail Arnold

Guests enjoy poker tournament.

By Gail Arnold

Rhonda Henderson and sponsor American Riviera Bank COO Joanne Funari.

By Gail Arnold

The Event Committee: Captain Bob Kendall, Engineer Jeremy Denton, Firefighter TIa Rodriguez, and Engineer Jeff Zampese (all SB City Fire).

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Lavagnino’s Sudden Victory

5th District supervisor a shoo-in as filing window closes; Gregg Hart also unopposed for 2nd District.

One Half of Old Town Streets to Get Sidewalks

Walkways planned for one side of Goleta neighborhood streets; parking, lighting talks at community meeting March 22.

After Disaster in Montecito, Where Is All the Money Going?

Santa Barbara nonprofits account for millions spent on relief efforts.

Santa Barbara Experiences a Rainy March, but a Dry Year

Water year only 34 percent of normal for precipitation.

City Says Franceschi House Has Got to Go

The estimate to rehabilitate the historical building was nearly $7 million.