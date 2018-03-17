WEATHER »
Larry Forgione speaks with Charlie Rose in 1992

Courtesy PBS

Larry Forgione speaks with Charlie Rose in 1992

Iron Chef Caused State Street Pedestrian Death

Famous Chef Larry Forgione Charged with Misdemeanor for Driving Into Gilbert Ramirez

By

Lawrence Forgione will be charged with one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter for causing the death of 90-year-old Gilbert Ramirez on February 24.

Forgione was driving his car on State Street between Haley and Cota streets when he struck Ramirez, who was crossing the street at one of the mid-block crosswalks around 7 p.m. Initial reports suggested that Forgione was looking at a mapping device in his car when the wreck occurred.

Ramirez, who is well known in Santa Barbara as a World War II veteran, rare plant collector, and swing dancer, later died at the hospital from the traumatic injuries. His funeral was attended by hundreds of people on Thursday at St. Raphael Catholic Church.

Forgione, who stopped after the accident and cooperated with authorities on the investigation, is a famous chef who has competed on the popular Iron Chef television series. He’s been called the “Godfather of American Cuisine” and is credited with helping start the farm-to-table movement. He’s been named “chef of the year” by both the Culinary Institute of America and the James Beard Foundation.

He will be arraigned on April 9 in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Iron Chef Caused State Street Pedestrian Death

Famous Chef Larry Forgione charged with misdemeanor for driving into Gilbert Ramirez on February 24.

Lavagnino’s Sudden Victory

5th District supervisor a shoo-in as filing window closes; Gregg Hart also unopposed for 2nd District.

One Half of Old Town Streets to Get Sidewalks

Walkways planned for one side of Goleta neighborhood streets; parking, lighting talks at community meeting March 22.

After Disaster in Montecito, Where Is All the Money Going?

Santa Barbara nonprofits account for millions spent on relief efforts.

Santa Barbara Experiences a Rainy March, but a Dry Year

Water year only 34 percent of normal for precipitation.