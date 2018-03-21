BASSH 2018: The Art and Soul of Social Dance

WEATHER »
Each year, the New Vic stage comes alive when folks from myriad social dance genres perform for the annual BASSH showcase. The event highlights everything from competition ballroom to swing to salsa to hip-hop to tap, all executed by talented hometown hoofers. While there is no official theme, BASSH (sbassh.com) production director Derrick Curtis encourages participants to “think outside the box” for their performances. “We leave it up to the choreographers to use their imagination,” he said.

Celebrating its 18th year of production, and the fourth year at the New Vic, the 2018 showcase offers up a diverse group of participants, including works from Santa Barbara Dance Center, The Dance Network, La Boheme Professional Dance Group, Dance Fever, Yes Dance, BellyDance Land, and Airedanse.

While entertaining audiences is one of the tenets of BASSH, the showcase also serves to educate the community on the rich array of social dance studios in town. “The show … promotes our local studios by helping them to continue to flourish and provide an important social outlet for people of all ages,” said Curtis.

BASSH performances take place Friday, March 23, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 24, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at the New Vic (33 W. Victoria St.). A portion of BASSH 2018 proceeds will assist in expanding services for the ballroom dance program at La Cumbre Junior High already serving more than 200 students. For tickets, call (805) 965-5400 or see newvictheater.com.

