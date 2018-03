Lauren McCoy, Westmont basketball

The senior forward moved to No. 1 on Westmont’s career scoring list with 1,503 points when she posted 18 points in the Warrior women’s 65-54 victory over MidAmerica Nazarene in the NAIA tournament quarterfinals.

Beau Allen, San Marcos track and field

Fresh off the basketball court, where he helped the Royals win their first CIF championship, the sophomore cleared 6′10″ to win the high jump at Maurice Greene Invitational, breaking a 32-year-old school record.