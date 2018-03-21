Folding Bikes Added to ‘Last Mile’ Transport for New Train Service

As the date for the new morning train service nears, April 2, Traffic Solutions is getting its bicycle program together to get workers from the station to their job sites. The bike-share program is linked to UCSBs, which won’t be in place for several months. What they’re doing instead, said Kent Epperson, who leads the agency, is taking enrollment for a folding-bike program. A $50 fee and refundable, $400 credit-card damage deposit will make the Sun Shortcut bike the rider’s own after 40 train trips over six months. A folding bike counts as luggage, whereas the train has only seven reserved bike spots. Like the new train service, the pilot program “is all trial and error,” Epperson said. “It’s a big mystery on our part” how the public will react. Details at tinyurl.com/EarnAFoldingBike.