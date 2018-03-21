WEATHER »
San Marcos hurdler Allie Jones (above, foreground) and 800-meter standout Erica Schroeder (below) set new records at the Santa Barbara County Championships.

Paul Wellman

San Marcos hurdler Allie Jones (above, foreground) and 800-meter standout Erica Schroeder (below) set new records at the Santa Barbara County Championships.

Game of the Week: Santa Barbara Easter Relays

High School Track & Field at La Playa Stadium on March 24

Against the backdrop of Leadbetter Beach and the harbor, this historic event brings athletes from an array of schools to a day of competition by the sea. There will be six relay races ranging from once around the track (4x100 meters) to 10 times (distance medley). Among the hometown standouts in individual events are San Marcos hurdler Allie Jones and high jumper Beau Allen and Santa Barbara shot putter Devon Cetti. 9am-5pm. Nick Carter Track, La Playa Stadium, SBCC, 721 Cliff Dr. $1-$7. Visit easterrelays.com.

