Gaviota Coast Matriarch Passes Away

Singer Elizabeth Hvolboll Held a Trove of Refugio Region Memories

Elizabeth Hvolboll, a well-known singer and matriarch of a ranching family that has lived in the Refugio area since 1866, died of natural causes on the morning of March 20 at her home in Santa Barbara. She would have turned 88 on April 2. The third daughter of Martin and Louise Erro, Hvolboll was born at St. Francis Hospital and raised on Orella Ranch. She started singing in the 3rd grade at Vista del Mar Elementary School, near Gaviota, where she learned the music of early California. Starting in 1946, she began to perform these old tunes at Old Spanish Days events. Hvolboll is survived by her son, Eric, and daughters, Janet and Sigrid, who operate La Paloma Ranch near Refugio Beach. Her husband, Arne Hvolboll, passed in 2002.

