WEATHER »
Erika Carlos

Courtesy Photo

Erika Carlos

At the Ready

By

Erika Carlos is what you call a septuple threat. A graduate of UCSB’s professional writing program, Erika also codes, designs, and develops websites, often for individual scholarly works. And that’s all outside her daily digital media work for the university, which involves graphic design, photography, and videography. Ever curious, on her way to an assignment in Montecito, our news intern found another story in the vehicle taking her there. Her Uber driver’s flu mask started a conversation that led to a timely health-insurance story (independent.com/uberflu). Erika said she’s had fun meeting different people while on assignments, like during interviews or even marches. “I like to be involved,” she said, “but mainly by writing about it.”

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Both Sides Draw Blood in Dario Pini Trial

The courtroom drama opened with questions about who should have control over how many properties.

Pair of F-22s Buzz Santa Barbara City College

Turbulence rattles windows and nerves on Monday morning.

Mandatory Evacuation Called for Fire Zones in Santa Barbara County

Heavy rains expected Tuesday-Thursday; debris flows feared.

Cannabis Farmer Gets Over $1 Million Insurance Payout

Thomas Fire ash destroys crop; analysis finds asbestos, lead, arsenic, and magnesium.

Next Debris Flow Could Take Different, Unknown Path

"I've never seen this degree of hazard," says Cal Fire scientist.