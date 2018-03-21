At the Ready

Erika Carlos is what you call a septuple threat. A graduate of UCSB’s professional writing program, Erika also codes, designs, and develops websites, often for individual scholarly works. And that’s all outside her daily digital media work for the university, which involves graphic design, photography, and videography. Ever curious, on her way to an assignment in Montecito, our news intern found another story in the vehicle taking her there. Her Uber driver’s flu mask started a conversation that led to a timely health-insurance story (independent.com/uberflu). Erika said she’s had fun meeting different people while on assignments, like during interviews or even marches. “I like to be involved,” she said, “but mainly by writing about it.”