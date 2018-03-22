Bellosguardo: A Legacy in Limbo
Foundation Leadership Accused of Mismanagement, Nepotism, and Neglect
Thursday, March 22, 2018
In May 2011, the reclusive heiress Huguette Clark died, leaving her grand East Beach estate, Bellosguardo, to a public charity for the purpose of fostering the arts. Giving her palatial summer home to the Santa Barbara community was, by far, the largest single gift of her $300 million fortune. Clark hadn’t visited the 27-room mansion, with its extensive art collection, in more than 60 years, and in recent decades, very few people had ever seen inside. It stood on the cliffs overlooking the ocean, a bit of a mystery to those living in the city below. But after her death, it became clear that Clark had wanted Bellosguardo to be publically cherished as a lasting benefit for Santa Barbara and preserved for the appreciation of art everywhere.
The Estate of Huguette M. Clark
Huguette Clark, right, inherited her great wealth from her father, William A. Clark, a U.S. senator and one of the most powerful and ruthless of the 19th-century robber barons.
Three and a half years after the formation of the Bellosguardo Foundation — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit registered in New York and operated out of Santa Barbara — Clark’s dream is no closer to being realized. Instead, the mystery surrounding the property has intensified, and a pall of secrecy has gathered over it. In apparent violation of its own bylaws, the foundation’s board of directors has not held a single formal meeting, multiple directors have resigned, and its local leadership has had to fend off allegations of mismanagement, favoritism, and neglect.
Over the last six months, the Independent has directed questions to the foundation — which now controls more than $95 million in Bellosguardo property, artwork, and cash. All have gone unanswered. This lack of information that has led many in the Santa Barbara community to rely on baseless rumors has also generated legitimate concerns about the future of the estate. This article attempts to address what is factually known about the foundation and its mission, and what is going on behind Bellosguardo’s beautifully carved wooden doors. The information presented here was gathered from public documents and more than two dozen interviews with people intimately familiar with the property and organization. Many of them spoke only on the condition of anonymity.
Trouble from the Start
Conflict-of-interest allegations have plagued the Bellosguardo Foundation since its inception in September 2014. Per the settlement agreement of Clark’s will, then–Santa Barbara mayor Helene Schneider was asked by the New York Attorney General’s Office to nominate 19 members to the foundation’s new board of directors. In an email exchange with the Independent last week, Schneider said that because the nomination process was “extremely time-consuming,” and because she was carrying it through as a private citizen, not a city government representative, “I asked my consultant Jeremy Lindaman to assist.”
DOCUMENT
Throughout his career as a Santa Barbara political consultant — working on the election campaigns of Schneider, former mayor Marty Blum, former councilmember Bendy White, and Sheriff Bill Brown, among others — Lindaman, who’s in his thirties, has cultivated a reputation as a formidable, skilled, but antagonistic operator. Many of his professional relationships have ended badly, and a wide range of politicians and public figures have described Lindaman behaving as a bit of a bullyboy.
By Paul Wellman (file)
Former S.B. mayor Helene Schneider and political consultant Jeremy Lindaman are shown here in a photo from 2009.
While interviewing potential boardmembers, Lindaman contacted former mayor Hal Conklin, a longtime civic activist in Santa Barbara’s art and philanthropic scene. Conklin described Lindaman as brash and bizarre. “As I recall, Jeremy said to me, ‘You’re going to be on the board, you’re going to contribute $500,000 [to the foundation], and you’re going to endorse Helene.’” At the time, Schneider was preparing to announce her bid for the 24th Congressional District, a race she would ultimately lose to Salud Carbajal. Schneider termed off of the Santa Barbara City Council earlier this year and now works as both a regional development manager for Cal State Channel Islands and a regional coordinator for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.
Courtesy Photos
Anne Towbes, Morrie Jurkowitz, and Pete Jordano all recently quit the Bellosguardo Foundation’s board of directors.
Conklin was put off by Lindaman’s demands, to put it mildly. While nonprofit boardmembers are often asked to gift funds to the organizations they oversee, the half-million amount Lindaman expected was “insane,” said Conklin. More worrisome was Lindaman’s insistence that Conklin publicly endorse Schneider’s bid for Congress. “He was intermingling things that I thought looked bad,” said Conklin. Other individuals contacted by Lindaman to be on the board made similar accusations.
Ultimately, Schneider assembled a list of directors that was approved by the New York Attorney General. Several members were specifically requested in Clark’s will, including her half-great-grandnephew, Ian Devine; a representative of the Corcoran Gallery of Art, attorney Charles Patrizia; and Jim Hurley, who had been Clark’s Santa Barbara attorney. The other members were mainly prominent Santa Barbarans, including Robert Lieff, Anne Towbes, Pete Jordano, Morrie Jurkowitz, Joan Rutkowski, Perri Harcourt, Diane McQuarie, and Ron Pulice. Famed television producer Dick Wolf was chosen as chair, with Jack Overall as treasurer and Sandra Nicholson as secretary. One of the board’s first orders of business was to elect Lindaman as president.
DOCUMENT
That decision drew sharp criticism from experienced nonprofit professionals and donors in the community. What, they asked, were Lindaman’s qualifications for running a complicated, multimillion-dollar nonprofit? Conklin noted that most directors of major Santa Barbara organizations were chosen after nationwide searches and brought with them PhDs and decades of experience. “Jeremy has none of that,” he said.
By Paul Wellman (file)
Dick Wolf chairs the Bellosguardo Foundation, but even his own board has a hard time reaching him.
Lindaman declined to directly answer any of the 36 questions submitted to him by the Independent regarding the foundation’s finances and operations: What does your job entail? When and how was your salary decided? What have you accomplished in your time as president? Have you drafted any strategic plans? Have you organized any capital campaigns? Have you contacted any potential arts partners? And so on, including a number of questions concerning his personal and professional relationship with Helene Schneider.
Instead of addressing the questions, Lindaman said he would only provide a general statement on the condition that the Independent would print it in full. The statement is on page 26. Schneider also declined to address a similar list of questions; instead, in a written response, she charged that any accusations of impropriety on her part were “a tool some people with questionable motives are clearly using to attempt to smear me personally and politically.”
Both Lindaman and Schneider blamed the Bellosguardo Foundation’s inactivity over the last three and a half years on a pending decision by the IRS whether to forgive $16 million to $18 million in gift-tax penalties Clark owed at the time of her death. Attorneys repeatedly advised them not to speak publicly about the process, they claimed. Now that the penalties have been waived, and the estate is finally out of legal limbo, “The Foundation can now begin more publicly discussing the options for the property’s use,” Lindaman said in his statement.
Sources within the foundation say Lindaman was not directly involved in the negotiations and that only New York attorneys interacted with the IRS. They also noted that the 2013 will settlement was premised on the expectation that the IRS would waive the penalties because the agreement mostly benefited charities. For its part, the IRS said it could not comment due to federal disclosure laws.
Bellosguardo’s intricately carved paneled rooms were removed from the family mansion in New York and shipped to Santa Barbara after that home was demolished in 1925.