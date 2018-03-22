Bellosguardo: A Legacy in Limbo

On November 19 last year, a month before ownership of the estate was transferred to the Bellosguardo Foundation, Douglas sent a letter to Lindaman and boardmembers reminding them that his and his colleagues’ employment would be terminated as a stipulation of the handoff. He implored the board to intervene. “I have been a loyal, diligent, and honorable employee,” he wrote. “There is not a building, system, tree, bush, or even blade of grass at Bellosguardo that has not been thoughtfully administered to under my supervision and tutelage during the last three decades.” Further, Douglas wrote, “Ms. Clark would be profoundly dismayed and saddened had she known that I, and the other employees at Bellosguardo, would face this sort of stress at a time when she was expecting her legacy to become even more firmly established.”

Douglas never received a response from Lindaman or anyone else, except Boardmember Towbes, who offered her sympathies. Towbes quit the board a short time later. Douglas declined the Independent’s requests for an interview. His friends say he remains heartbroken by the dismissal. Multiple sources claim Lindaman now entertains guests in Douglas’s former home.

White Elephant in the Room

While Douglas fought valiantly to keep Bellosguardo as intact as possible, the strains of time have taken their toll on the 1936 home. Warning signs on toilets connected to broken plumbing read “DO NOT FLUSH.” Cushions of a sofa covered in Louis XV upholstery have rotted. Traps and mothballs line rooms to keep rats and silverfish at bay. In total, the property is saddled with approximately $12 million in deferred maintenance.

The Estate of Huguette M. Clark

The looming specter of a money pit forming on the property has prompted suggestions that the best way for the Bellosguardo Foundation to foster and promote the arts might be to sell the $85 million property and distribute the proceeds as grants to existing arts organizations. Schneider said she was always against that idea and made sure she chose a board that felt similarly. “My perspective was and remains that selling the property would have been a huge loss to the greater community, as once sold, it was gone forever,” she said.

Many within Santa Barbara’s arts and nonprofit communities, however, feel the current iteration of the board may not be capable of successfully ushering Bellosguardo into its next era. “You need someone in charge with a sense of entrepreneurship and a fiscal vision,” said the president of a prominent Santa Barbara foundation. “I just don’t see the necessary skill set on the board.” The CEO of an arts fund agreed. “The boardmembers who were willing and able to do the hard work have already left. I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen now.”

If there’s any immediate light on Bellosguardo’s horizon, it’s that the foundation is set to receive $4.5 million in cash as part of the final transfer of Clark’s assets. A public announcement is expected in the coming weeks. How that money will be spent remains an open question, and the clock is ticking. The monthly bills and upkeep of the 23-acre plot, including the workers’ salaries, cost approximately $40,000. And now that the nonprofit owns the land, it will need to start paying property taxes ​— ​one percent of its assessed value ​— ​until it secures an exemption. “They need to get this figured out sooner rather than later,” said one observer, who also worried that without Douglas and his long experience in preserving the property, the home will slip deeper into disrepair.

All is not lost, said another interested party directly involved in the nonprofit during its early days. But major changes in leadership are necessary if the Bellosguardo Foundation is to successfully carry out Clark’s will: “Something big needs to happen to help this organization recover from the sins of its past. And it needs to happen fast.”

By Paul Wellman (file)