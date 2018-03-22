City Extends Permit Fast-Track Program

City Hall is extending its accelerated permit program for downtown State Street, a corridor plagued by high rates of commercial vacancies. Since the program started in August, the vacancy rate has dropped from 11.1 percent to 9.1 percent. The goal is 5 percent. City staff also reported reductions of 30 percent and 38 percent in wait times for construction-plan turnaround and design-review approvals, respectively. Some developers remain frustrated by delays, however. Barrett Reed told the City Council his firm’s mixed-use retail project — submitted in May 2017 — is in its fourth round of plan checks.