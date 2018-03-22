Death by Noise

I heard a disturbing report from NPR Radio regarding noise pollution last month. It has very negative effects on we humans. Isn’t that amazing? Think about it. People dying of some illness caused by loud noise, because a few egomaniacs on their motorcycles and cars want attention!

I’ve heard also that Santa Barbara wants to clean up the air pollution caused by cigarette smokers. Good luck with that. But they care nothing about cleaning up the noise pollution.

I’ve tried talking to City Council at their Tuesday open mic. Did anyone listen? No! Also, I’ve written letters. No response!

Okay. So no one cares.