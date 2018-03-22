From the Heart to Humanity

February 14, 2018
Terror in the hallways
the fight for
human freedom
and existence
Shattering the
sacked temples
of our education
Resisting
liberty’s call
Succumbing to
the plight
of the deadly
Fox News
Terror in the hallways
of true democracy
Schools
trembling in fear
Parents
gasping for breath
Hearts literally
breaking in half.
Students fight back;
Shaking up
the pillars
Of the freedom bound
demanding that
truth be told
From United States senators
the Congress
And the president
pro tem
The wisdom
of these young people
is profound, strong, and
pure
<> <> <> <>
How can anyone argue
with a young man or woman
who has been tortured
By an assasin
at an educational
facility?
The school,
I believe,
is the most
sacred
Of all
institutions
of the world
The holy place
where all come
together
For a higher purpose
That of the
learning
And the sharing
of many different
ideas
The sensation of
true adventure
By befriending
people of all
walks of life
The triumph of
knowledge
The quest
for love and
understanding
This is why
we come to school
No student or
parent
should ever
fear
an educational facility
This is our fundamental
freedom flight
Our gift for
participating
And upholding
the welfare of
our society
The school is
democracy’s greatest offering
To the world
for the preservation
of life itself
…
…
Here is my
response
to the insanity
Of the deadly
bullet machine
Ban all semi-automatic
and automatic
rifles from existence
period!
Ban all “magazines”
capable of holding
more than one bullet
from existence
period!
(Bullet number in
chamber in
the handgun
will be
discussed) later!
Give the people
of the United States
of America
Six weeks
to hand in all of those
Insane versions
of “fear, anxiety,
and protection.”
The federal government
will pay back
Everyone who needs the
funds, in full,
for their
courage
Failure to do so
will bring
Extreme consequences
if caught with
such a weapon
(To be determined)
Our very essence
of freedom, democracy
and liberty is at stake.
Conclusion
A note of
introspect
and observation
By creating
the ultimate
assault rifle
And “handing” these over
to our citizens,
We have given credence
and permission
to the free use
of these
monstrous
killing machines
The byproduct of
this fractured
brain response
is children of all ages
hiding in closets in
classrooms
Hiding under desks
praying for the bullets
to stop firing
Seeing friends
being shot
for absolutely
no reason
at all
Please join us
in stopping
this insanity
The thought
of going to
a concert to see
One of your favorite
all time performers
And having to run for
your life
At the hands of an intrepid
assassin,
leaves me speechless
and extremely angry!
Surely this is
not what our
grandparents
Strived so hard for
to come to the
promised land
(America);
to start a better
life
They deserve so much
better, and so do
every one of us.
The time
is now
Be the hero
allow your children
to praise you
to thank you!
Be their hero