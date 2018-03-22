WEATHER »

From the Heart to Humanity

By

February 14, 2018

Terror in the hallways
the fight for
human freedom
and existence

Shattering the
sacked temples
of our education

Resisting
liberty’s call

Succumbing to
the plight
of the deadly
Fox News

Terror in the hallways
of true democracy

Schools
trembling in fear

Parents
gasping for breath

Hearts literally
breaking in half.

Students fight back;
Shaking up
the pillars

Of the freedom bound
demanding that
truth be told

From United States senators
the Congress

And the president
pro tem

The wisdom
of these young people

is profound, strong, and
pure

<> <> <> <>

How can anyone argue
with a young man or woman
who has been tortured

By an assasin
at an educational
facility?

The school,
I believe,
is the most
sacred

Of all
institutions
of the world

The holy place
where all come
together

For a higher purpose
That of the
learning

And the sharing
of many different
ideas

The sensation of
true adventure

By befriending
people of all
walks of life

The triumph of
knowledge

The quest
for love and
understanding

This is why
we come to school

No student or
parent
should ever
fear
an educational facility

This is our fundamental
freedom flight

Our gift for
participating

And upholding
the welfare of
our society

The school is
democracy’s greatest offering

To the world
for the preservation
of life itself

Here is my
response
to the insanity

Of the deadly
bullet machine

Ban all semi-automatic
and automatic
rifles from existence
period!

Ban all “magazines”
capable of holding
more than one bullet
from existence
period!

(Bullet number in
chamber in
the handgun
will be
discussed) later!

Give the people
of the United States
of America

Six weeks
to hand in all of those

Insane versions
of “fear, anxiety,
and protection.”

The federal government
will pay back

Everyone who needs the
funds, in full,
for their
courage

Failure to do so
will bring

Extreme consequences
if caught with
such a weapon

(To be determined)

Our very essence
of freedom, democracy
and liberty is at stake.

Conclusion

A note of
introspect
and observation

By creating
the ultimate
assault rifle

And “handing” these over
to our citizens,

We have given credence
and permission
to the free use
of these
monstrous
killing machines

The byproduct of
this fractured
brain response

is children of all ages
hiding in closets in
classrooms

Hiding under desks
praying for the bullets
to stop firing

Seeing friends
being shot
for absolutely
no reason
at all

Please join us
in stopping
this insanity

The thought
of going to
a concert to see

One of your favorite
all time performers

And having to run for
your life

At the hands of an intrepid
assassin,
leaves me speechless
and extremely angry!

Surely this is
not what our
grandparents

Strived so hard for
to come to the
promised land

(America);
to start a better
life

They deserve so much
better, and so do
every one of us.

The time
is now

Be the hero
allow your children
to praise you
to thank you!
Be their hero

