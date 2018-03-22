From the Heart to Humanity

February 14, 2018

Terror in the hallways

the fight for

human freedom

and existence

Shattering the

sacked temples

of our education

Resisting

liberty’s call

Succumbing to

the plight

of the deadly

Fox News

of true democracy

Schools

trembling in fear

Parents

gasping for breath

Hearts literally

breaking in half.

Students fight back;

Shaking up

the pillars

Of the freedom bound

demanding that

truth be told

From United States senators

the Congress

And the president

pro tem

The wisdom

of these young people

is profound, strong, and

pure

How can anyone argue

with a young man or woman

who has been tortured

By an assasin

at an educational

facility?

The school,

I believe,

is the most

sacred

Of all

institutions

of the world

The holy place

where all come

together

For a higher purpose

That of the

learning

And the sharing

of many different

ideas

The sensation of

true adventure

By befriending

people of all

walks of life

The triumph of

knowledge

The quest

for love and

understanding

This is why

we come to school

No student or

parent

should ever

fear

an educational facility

This is our fundamental

freedom flight

Our gift for

participating

And upholding

the welfare of

our society

The school is

democracy’s greatest offering

To the world

for the preservation

of life itself

Here is my

response

to the insanity

Of the deadly

bullet machine

Ban all semi-automatic

and automatic

rifles from existence

period!

Ban all “magazines”

capable of holding

more than one bullet

from existence

period!

(Bullet number in

chamber in

the handgun

will be

discussed) later!

Give the people

of the United States

of America

Six weeks

to hand in all of those

Insane versions

of “fear, anxiety,

and protection.”

The federal government

will pay back

Everyone who needs the

funds, in full,

for their

courage

Failure to do so

will bring

Extreme consequences

if caught with

such a weapon

(To be determined)

Our very essence

of freedom, democracy

and liberty is at stake.

Conclusion

A note of

introspect

and observation

By creating

the ultimate

assault rifle

And “handing” these over

to our citizens,

We have given credence

and permission

to the free use

of these

monstrous

killing machines

The byproduct of

this fractured

brain response

is children of all ages

hiding in closets in

classrooms

Hiding under desks

praying for the bullets

to stop firing

Seeing friends

being shot

for absolutely

no reason

at all

Please join us

in stopping

this insanity

The thought

of going to

a concert to see

One of your favorite

all time performers

And having to run for

your life

At the hands of an intrepid

assassin,

leaves me speechless

and extremely angry!

Surely this is

not what our

grandparents

Strived so hard for

to come to the

promised land

(America);

to start a better

life

They deserve so much

better, and so do

every one of us.

The time

is now

Be the hero

allow your children

to praise you

to thank you!

Be their hero