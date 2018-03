Here we go again. The real madness in Washington, D.C., is on full display. “Mind-numbing continuing resolutions, omnibus nightmares and shutdown threats.” [quoting Laura Ingraham] The result, a last minute budget-busting omnibus bill. Gone are the days when smaller, sensible legislation is presented, debated, and stripped of waste.

Shame on all of you. You always seem to put your selfish needs of power and money ahead of what is best for Americans.