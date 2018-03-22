WEATHER »
San Marcos High School Principal Ed Behrens said, “I have effectively handled several threat incidents without a district program in place.”

San Marcos Parents Call for Recall of Boardmembers

Hundreds Angered by Board Vote to Remove Principal

By

A substantial force of San Marcos High School parents wants to recall Santa Barbara Unified School District boardmembers Kate Parker, Jackie Reid, Wendy Sims-Moten, and Ismael Ulloa Paredes, who voted last week to remove Principal Ed Behrens this June. Citing privacy concerns, the district has not explained why Behrens will be demoted to a teaching position. Behrens’s supporters claim he’s been unfairly punished for his handling of a cyber threat in January, when several female students were allegedly targeted by a group of male students. Only Boardmember Laura Capps voted against the demotion.

