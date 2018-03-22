Premiering on International Women’s Day, Ava DuVernay’s theatrical interpretation of Madeleine L’Engle’s best-selling children’s novel A Wrinkle in Time is an empowerment powerhouse, starring women in virtually all leading roles, with women of color being especially visible. Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling star as Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who, respectively, who all help relatable and intelligent tween Meg (Storm Reid), her brother, Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), and her friend Calvin (Levi Miller) travel across the galaxy to find Meg’s father (Chris Pine). The dialogue is a bit cheesy at times and the plot had a few inconsistencies, but these were easily ignorable in a movie made for children. Replete with beautiful backdrops and stunning effects, this story possesses both significance and magic.