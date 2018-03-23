Foreign Influence in the 24th

George Soros, the Hungarian-American billionaire investor and business magnate, known for his donations to Democratic candidates and liberal causes, is shoring up 24th Congressional District’s Salud Carbajal’s campaign funds with his donations through his son Jonathan Soros. Others from the foreign country of Hollywood are doing the same.

With all this foreign money, we can expect more dirty trick news ads in the up and coming campaign. Foreign influence is not just Russian. And the Democrats are just as guilty as they continue to claim the Republicans are. We have not forgotten the last election in which Carbajal used endless dirty TV ads and mailers, against first Katcho Achadjian and then Justin Fareed to get himself elected.

Carbajal is the most radical left-wing Democratic candidate we have had in the 24th District. He really does not represent all of us here in the 24th, and he will represent anyone who pays him to do his bidding, such as foreigner Mr. Soros. We can only hope that the voters will change this situation in 2018.