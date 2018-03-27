Santa Barbara Joins in to ‘March for Our Lives’

In support of gun reform, hundreds of community members gathered for a somber but spirited March for Our Lives rally in Santa Barbara on Saturday. They joined the 800 sister rallies in a worldwide movement that responded to the shooting on February 14 that killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Jean Yamamura

Stoneman Douglas students sparked the movement, bringing young people, educators, and families together to demand safer schools through a comprehensive bill to ban assault weapons used in mass killings, stop the sale of high-capacity magazines, and close loopholes in the background check system.

Erika Carlos

The rally was followed by a march kicked off by State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, who ended the rally by encouraging young people to keep fighting for their rights and safety. “Do not let anyone tell you don’t know what you’re doing or what you’re talking about. You know better than any of us. We are handing you the future. If you don’t like it, then get out there and vote!”

Erika Carlos