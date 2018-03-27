WEATHER »
Hundreds gathered at De la Guerra Plaza to protest gun violence during the Santa Barbara March for Our Lives rally.

Erika Betty Carlos

Santa Barbara Joins in to ‘March for Our Lives’

In support of gun reform, hundreds of community members gathered for a somber but spirited March for Our Lives rally in Santa Barbara on Saturday. They joined the 800 sister rallies in a worldwide movement that responded to the shooting on February 14 that killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Teacher Diane Das adds a musical note to Saturday's gun protest.
Jean Yamamura

Stoneman Douglas students sparked the movement, bringing young people, educators, and families together to demand safer schools through a comprehensive bill to ban assault weapons used in mass killings, stop the sale of high-capacity magazines, and close loopholes in the background check system.

Young people came out in force to protest apathy.
Erika Carlos

The rally was followed by a march kicked off by State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, who ended the rally by encouraging young people to keep fighting for their rights and safety. “Do not let anyone tell you don’t know what you’re doing or what you’re talking about. You know better than any of us. We are handing you the future. If you don’t like it, then get out there and vote!”

Erika Carlos

State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson reminds the crowd that if they don’t like the status quo, “Get out there and vote!”

