Body Found on Carpinteria Beach

Four teachers from San Diego, out on a short hike to view the baby seals in Carpinteria, saw what looked like a human body down below the cliffs. The four, who were on their spring break, reported the sighting to the docent at the seal preserve, who went down to check, then phoned police. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an adult woman was found dead at around 10:15 a.m. A positive identification was made, but her name will not be made public until her family is first notified, said Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover. The cause of death is still being investigated. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
