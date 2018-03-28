WEATHER »

Paul Wellman

The Decemberists Bring Playful, Theatrical Revelry to the Arlington

Portland Band Offers Night Brimming with Clever Expression

By

“This is one of many songs you’ll hear about the end of the world,” The Decemberists’ lead singer, Colin Meloy, said with a laugh as he began the rousing “Calamity Song” at the start of the band’s Arlington show on Friday night. Frontman, guitarist, and storyteller all at once, Meloy invited the audience into his thought process with quips such as these throughout the evening. Even without the engaging dialogue, songs such as the new single “Severed” ​— ​written from the perspective of a demagogue ​— ​and the blatant “Everything Is Awful” swiftly convey the influence of the current political climate on their songwriting.

However, Meloy’s songs don’t dwell in the ominous uncertainty of our times. Instead, his signature spin of fable-esque themes, penetrating vocals, driving guitars, searing accordion, and audience engagement lift the tunes into something powerful, grounding, and expansive.

By Paul Wellman

Highlights included favorite “Down by the Water” and tunes from their new album, I’ll Be Your Girl, which features synth-driven, New Order–esque influences. The audience remained engrossed in Meloy’s humorous observations, such as likening Santa Barbara to a “city-sized Pottery Barn,” and nearly all came to their feet for the chant-able “We All Die Young.”

The Tim Burton vibe, complete with a skull backdrop; a traveling, inflatable whale; and audience inclusion infused the show with a playful, theatrical revelry. Singer/guitarist Eleanor Friedberger opened with a disarmingly lovely set of detail-rich indie-pop songs for a night brimming with clever expression.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Mural Submissions Wanted

The Granada Theatre puts out a call for artists to paint passageway.

Body Found on Carpinteria Beach

Four teachers on spring break were visiting the seal rookery when they spotted a body.

Santa Barbara Joins In to ‘March for Our Lives’

Young people lead nationwide protest to pass legislation banning assault weapons.

Lt. Brian Olmstead Wins Union Endorsement in Race for Sheriff

The Deputy Sheriffs' Association endorsed in the race for the first time in 12 years.

Observed Altercation Leads to State Street Car Chase

Crash at De la Vina and Alamar precedes hours-long search for occupant.