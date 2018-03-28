WEATHER »

Mural Submissions Wanted

Granada Theatre Puts Out Call for Artists to Paint Passageway

The breezeway that takes pedestrians from the asphalt parking lot behind The Granada Theatre to the brick-sidewalk beauty of State Street is nothing to behold, just beige stucco walls bearing down. Soon, however, the passageway will come alive with color and story thanks to the Granada’s new Plaza Granada Mural Project. As the title intimates, the project will be a permanent outdoor mural that celebrates the performing arts.

Tri-county artists are encouraged to submit ideas for the paseo, which is currently 91 feet long, but an extension measuring about 46 feet is being added, bringing the total available wall space to 137 feet. Submissions must convey the “character and spirit” of the performing arts in Santa Barbara. The vetting committee comprises neighborhood stakeholders, the City of Santa Barbara, area business owners, and The Granada Theatre, which will review all completed proposals; as many as three semifinalists will be selected, with one finalist chosen. Artists must be 18 or older to participate.

The deadline for receipt of proposal materials is May 13, 2018. Proposals can be emailed to David Grossman at dgrossman@granadasb.org. This project is funded in part by Santa Barbara Beautiful and is a Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement initiative. For more information, see granadasb.org/mural.

