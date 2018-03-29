WEATHER »

Fritz Olenbeger

BASSH Showcases Area Social Dance Scene

Annual Event Is Light and Enjoyable, Focusing on Importance of Dance Education

By

Dancer, choreographer, and teacher Derrick Curtis is bringing movement education to the people! In support of his program at La Cumbre Junior High School, which introduces teens to the basics of social dance, Curtis’ annual social-dance extravaganza, BASSH, showcases the work of choreographers and dancers in the area social dance scene. In its 18th year, BASSH brought swing, classic ballroom, contemporary, tango, salsa, bachata, samba, rumba, hip-hop, flamenco, belly, and aerial-inspired dance to the stage to support youth dance education and to inspire the community to join the movement.

Curtis cohosted the event with Kyle Ybarra and performed, showing off smooth swing with partners Teresa Johnson and Yulia Mulata. Highlights of BASSH 2018 included the polished prowess of competition dancer Vasily Golovin, who owns and operates Dance Fever Studio in Montecito; the consistently creative, high-energy dance storytelling of Karyn Laver, Ybarra, Daniel Rojo, and Bethany Sutherland at the Dance Network; the glamorous distraction of Cris! Basimah’s belly dancers; and the true romance of Robert Taylor and Catherine Compere’s classic foxtrot.

The tone of the event is light and enjoyable, and the focus is on the importance (and fun) of a dance education. The festival continues next month with BASSH Presents: Burlesque After Hours, performed for a 21+ audience at M8RX Nightclub & Lounge on April 28. This more risqué showcase of burlesque, belly dancing, cabaret, hip-hop, and drag performance is also a fundraiser for children’s dance education.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara Region Remains in ‘Severe’ Drought Despite Significant Rainfall

Last week’s storm dropped six inches in Romero Canyon but overall rain levels are low.

Santa Barbara’s New Morning Train Service Has Been Getting Big Turnout

More than 1,000 people have already signed up for the free 10-trip pass.

Montecito Water District Responds to Lawsuit Allegations

The water district contends its ruptured waterlines did not contribute meaningfully to 1/9 flooding.

Private Public Defenders Weigh In on Changes to Justice System

The attorneys will formally tackle video arraignment and juvenile justice, among other proposed changes.

Santa Ynez Animal Rescuer in Legal Fray with Neighbors

Julia Di Sieno’s property is home to injured wildlife, and nuisance complaints.