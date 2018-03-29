WEATHER »

Rebecca Horrigan

Durand Jones & the Indications Charm SOhO Crowd

Band Played Motown-Infused Sounds

By

It’s been a while since I’ve seen a crowd at SOhO so incredibly charmed by a band (and so full of fedoras) than the one on hand to witness Durand Jones & the Indications’ spectacular performance on Sunday night.

Our small beach city often attracts rock, pop, electronic, and surf sounds, but rarely are we treated to the kind of authentic neo-soul that Durand Jones & the Indications so effortlessly provide. The band, whose members met at Indiana University, played as one seamless body of Motown-infused sounds with the help of the rich saxophone, zippy trombone, grooving bass, raw guitar, and classic organ. Each bandmate demonstrated serious musical chops, especially drummer Aaron Frazer, whose angelic falsetto, reminiscent of a young Michael Jackson, occasionally took the vocal lead on songs such as Smokey Robinson’s “The Agony and the Ecstasy.”

Frontman and lead singer Durand Jones commanded the stage with a contagious joy and easy confidence. Jones got his start singing in a Louisiana church choir, and his powerful pipes oozed homegrown talent on every number, including the politically conscious highlight “Make a Change” and grooving new single “Smile.”

Their set ranged from old-school ballads, such as the lovely “True Love,” to James Brown–esque dance-floor igniters, such as “Groovy Babe.” Here’s hoping the enchanted crowd, which wildly demanded an encore, won’t have to wait too long for another serving of soul.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara Region Remains in ‘Severe’ Drought Despite Significant Rainfall

Last week’s storm dropped six inches in Romero Canyon but overall rain levels are low.

Santa Barbara’s New Morning Train Service Has Been Getting Big Turnout

More than 1,000 people have already signed up for the free 10-trip pass.

Montecito Water District Responds to Lawsuit Allegations

The water district contends its ruptured waterlines did not contribute meaningfully to 1/9 flooding.

Private Public Defenders Weigh In on Changes to Justice System

The attorneys will formally tackle video arraignment and juvenile justice, among other proposed changes.

Santa Ynez Animal Rescuer in Legal Fray with Neighbors

Julia Di Sieno’s property is home to injured wildlife, and nuisance complaints.