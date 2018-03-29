‘J’ Is for Journalism

Four years at Westmont College landed Julia Lee a degree in business and good friends through track competitions, but she found her passion in racial justice. She said her “woke” friends and the school’s Intercultural Programs made a compelling case for the voiceless that called to her. So she decided to pursue journalism — creating videos for the Indy this spring, at Saturday’s March for Our Lives, for instance — photography, and writing. “Long-term I would like to focus on social justice issues, especially underrepresented groups and issues that lack recognition,” she said. Her next stop is either New York University’s journalism master’s program or a fellowship in town.
