Montecito Water District Responds to Lawsuit Allegations

Last week’s storm dropped six inches in Romero Canyon but overall rain levels are low.

More than 1,000 people have already signed up for the free 10-trip pass.

The water district contends its ruptured waterlines did not contribute meaningfully to 1/9 flooding.

The attorneys will formally tackle video arraignment and juvenile justice, among other proposed changes.

Julia Di Sieno’s property is home to injured wildlife, and nuisance complaints.