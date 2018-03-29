Renovation Meeting Planned for Thousand Steps

Wave action over the years has shredded the lowest portion of Thousand Steps, a stairway to the beach from the Mesa cliffs. A community meeting will be held at the top of the stairs at 5:30 p.m. on April 5 to talk about adding concrete steps to reduce the drop-off, replacing damaged steps, and installing handrails. The plans also need to go through historic review — the staircase was originally built in 1924 — and obtain a coastal development permit. Construction could be complete as early as the fall.
