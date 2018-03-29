Shuttle Buses Take Train Commuters That Last Mile

Santa Barbara’s bus service, the Metropolitan Transit District (MTD), issued maps on Wednesday for the three new bus routes that will deliver train commuters on the “last mile” to work. The maps, reproduced below, show the intended stopping points along the way, and times and start/stop locations. Pacific Surfliner passes or tickets provide free rides for the day aboard MTD buses. The MTD BusTracker app also allows riders to track where their bus might be.

The Santa Barbara Amtrak Shuttle will travel up State Street to Figueroa Street, cut over to Chapala and up to Arrellaga, then head up Bath to Cottage Hospital. It’s slated to deliver workers by 7:07 a.m. At the Amtrak station, commuters grab this bus at the bus loading zone. In the afternoon, the shuttle will leave the hospital area at 4:05 p.m., head down Anacapa Street to arrive at the train station by 4:32 p.m., in time for the 4:40 p.m. train back south.

The West Goleta Amtrak Shuttle will run down Hollister to the west in the morning, ending at the LogMeIn campus (aka Citrix campus) at Palo Alto Drive by 7:31 a.m. This bus and the East Goleta one will be waiting at the bus circle next to the platform at Goleta Station. The afternoon return starts at 4 p.m. at LogMeIn, to arrive at the Goleta station by 4:17 p.m. The Pacific Surlfliner (number 792) pulls out at 4:25 p.m.

The route for the East Goleta Amtrak Shuttle will head down Hollister eastward, arriving at Goleta Cottage Hospital by 7:31 a.m. The afternoon route leaves Patterson Avenue and Hollister at 4 p.m., arriving at the station by 4:17 p.m.

SBMTD