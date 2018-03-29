Veterans Qualify for Free Senior Social Programs

Veterans can now take part in the Friendship Center’s socially engaging programs for seniors for free. The Veterans Administration recently recognized the services at both the Montecito and Goleta locations, offering full payment of fees to vets who qualify for VA health care. A Veterans Support Group at Montecito on the third Monday of the month is also free to all community veterans. Care to non-vets is on a sliding scale, augmented by donations and fundraisers, and the centers offer free community support and education for caregivers. “The evacuations have been specifically hard on people with memory loss,” said Luciana Mitzkun of the Montecito center. “Now that they’re back, they’re all getting stronger.”
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.