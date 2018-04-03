Roadie is a neutered male Chihuahua mix, about 8 lbs. and six years old, looking for his lifelong loving home. Roadie is very sweet and enjoys the company of people and most other dogs. He is sometimes a little timid when first meeting new people or new things, but he is very attentive, and likes to play with toys, go for walks, and snuggle, too. And he just took his first agility training class! Roadie will be a wonderful companion for that special person or family that can give him a loving home for the rest of his life. K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Roadie for adoption. For inquiries about adopting Roadie, please call 805-681-4369, or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County AnimalServices, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 12:30, 1:30 - 4:45 pm, and Sat 10 am– 4 pm.

K-PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to the K-9 PALS website: K9PALS, or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160