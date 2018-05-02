WEATHER »

Doobie Newbie: DaVinci IQ Vaporizer

First Look at New App-Powered Flower Vaping Device

By

Though a lifelong cannabis enthusiast, our resident marijuana critic stopped keeping up with the high-tech high times about a decade ago. So we enter this new age of legal weed with open eyes and relay honest thoughts about the gear and products submitted for our careful analysis.

DaVinci IQ Vaporizer

Arriving in a wooden box like a bottle of fancy wine, the DaVinci IQ ($275) marks the next generation of “precision” vaporizers. Unlike the increasingly ubiquitous vaporizer pens that burn cannabis oil extract — whose health-safety concerns are still not fully understood — the DaVinci burns whole-flower cannabis, so it’s a little more traditional and doesn’t require buying oils. It features four main temperature settings — the highest one elicits visible smoke, while the others burn to a lesser degree, allowing you to find which elements of the cannabis you enjoy, as the plant releases different substances at different temps. But you can also dial into a specific temperature and track your usage via a phone app.

It’s easy to use, although it takes a bit of learning at first, and it can get extremely hot for unknown reasons, especially while using the app. The device comes with a charging wire, a few cleaning tools, and an attachment to hook it up to a water pipe. It fits in the palm of your hand, and the numerous people I shared it with were quite enthused with its clean vapors, sleek design, and functionality.

See davincivaporizer.com.

