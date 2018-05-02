WEATHER »

Paul Wellman

May Day Activists March Against High Rents

Afternoon Rains Likely Affected Turnout

By (Contact)

Despite the rain, several dozen community members made their way to De La Guerra Plaza Tuesday evening for the May Day March organized by the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE). This year’s theme was housing justice. The group marched through the farmers market and Paseo Nuevo with signs reading, ‘Fair Rents’ and ‘Tenants Rights are Human Rights,’ drawing attention to Santa Barbara’s notoriously high rents.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

May Day Activists March Against High Rents

Dozens of marchers turned out, despite the rain.

Santa Barbara Nonprofit Brings Animal Care to Underserved Communities

CARE4Paws is launching a new mobile clinic and is expanding intervention programs.

Tajiguas Landfill Revamp Sucks Up Another $91 Million

New sorting and composting facilities face unforeseen costs, and tipping fees will increase.

Carjacking Pursuit Results in Injuries and Highway 101 Closure

[Update] Details released on incident in Santa Maria that ended near Nojoqui Grade.

Pesticide Use on the Rise in Santa Barbara County

An uptick in pesticide use has health and environmental advocates worried.