May Day Activists March Against High Rents

Despite the rain, several dozen community members made their way to De La Guerra Plaza Tuesday evening for the May Day March organized by the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE). This year’s theme was housing justice. The group marched through the farmers market and Paseo Nuevo with signs reading, ‘Fair Rents’ and ‘Tenants Rights are Human Rights,’ drawing attention to Santa Barbara’s notoriously high rents.
