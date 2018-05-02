Santa Barbara Teacher Burned by Sulfuric Acid

WEATHER »

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded on April 30 to a sulfuric acid spill, which burned a teacher in a supply room at La Cumbre Junior High School. Students and staff were evacuated from the main building and cafeteria briefly as firefighters and hazmat responders contained the one-quart spill without incident. Firefighters treated the teacher at the scene before CalStar flew her to a burn center.

