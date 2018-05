Parker Crossland, Dos Pueblos volleyball

The senior setter continually found the hot hitters as he doled out 34 assists in a sweep of Santa Barbara, and the Chargers clinched the Channel League title.

Shaya Alexander, Carpinteria track & field

With a leap of 16′10 ½″, the senior eclipsed the 15-year-old school record by a half inch in a Tri-Valley League double dual meet with Malibu and Santa Paula.