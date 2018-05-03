WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Buena @ Dos Pueblos in Softball

Chargers Take on Bulldogs in High School Showdown

By (Contact)

Buena puts a 24-game Channel League winning streak on the line when it faces Dos Pueblos twice this week. The Chargers were the last league team to beat the Bulldogs, in 2016, and lost a close one (3-2 in 8 innings) to them on April 19. With a two-game lead in the standings, Buena (8-0) could clinch another championship if it wins Friday’s game at the DP diamond. The Chargers (8-2) will wind up the regular season with games against San Marcos (7-3) next Monday and Wednesday. 3:30pm. Dos Pueblos softball complex, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Free. Call 968-2541.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Fight for Rent Control in Cities Clears State Ballot Hurdle

More than half a million sign petitions to repeal Costa-Hawkins.

Former Police Officer Charged as Golden State Killer

A dozen murder victims included four in Goleta; dozens were raped across the state.

State Transit Monies Pour into Santa Barbara

Grants program adds a station, electric buses, and more train service.

Cannabis Tax Faces Little Formal Opposition in Santa Barbara County

Revenue from Measure T could be used to enforce against the illegal market.

The Mentally Ill: To Jail or Divert?

Will Sheriff Brown’s $135-million intervention program survive budget cuts?