Game of the Week: Buena @ Dos Pueblos in Softball

Buena puts a 24-game Channel League winning streak on the line when it faces Dos Pueblos twice this week. The Chargers were the last league team to beat the Bulldogs, in 2016, and lost a close one (3-2 in 8 innings) to them on April 19. With a two-game lead in the standings, Buena (8-0) could clinch another championship if it wins Friday’s game at the DP diamond. The Chargers (8-2) will wind up the regular season with games against San Marcos (7-3) next Monday and Wednesday. 3:30pm. Dos Pueblos softball complex, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Free. Call 968-2541.