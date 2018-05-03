WEATHER »
Behavioral Wellness Director Alice Gleghorn and Sheriff Bill Brown both want more than “bailing wire and duct tape” to maintain Crisis Intervention Training.

Paul Wellman

Behavioral Wellness Director Alice Gleghorn and Sheriff Bill Brown both want more than “bailing wire and duct tape” to maintain Crisis Intervention Training.

The Mentally Ill: To Jail or Divert?

Sheriff Brown Makes His Case as Supervisors Face Budget Crunch

By (Contact)

Like the weather, people with serious mental illness have long been the focus of endless discussion at the highest levels of county government. Also like the weather, they have eluded easy solutions. On Tuesday, the county supervisors heard Sheriff Bill Brown deliver a presentation — “Together We Can” — on keeping people with mental illness out of the criminal justice system. The message had been crafted by a state mental-health commission to which he was appointed seven years ago by Governor Jerry Brown. Sheriff Brown said interactions between law enforcement and people with mental illness are “disruptive, dangerous, and sometimes they’re deadly.” He then turned the mic over to Ashley Mills, a researcher with the state’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, who noted how those with serious mental illnesses make up 5 percent of general populations nationally but 17 percent of jailed populations. Alice Gleghorn, the county’s mental-health czar, noted that the number for Santa Barbara County Jail was closer to 50 percent.

Supervisor Peter Adam noted that the county’s mental-health department spends $135 million a year while the number of people with mental illness keeps getting bigger. Gleghorn said the county needed to divert rather than arrest so many suspects with mental illness; Brown shot back that there’s little space to divert them to. Supervisor Steve Lavagnino cautioned that mental illness is a lifelong affliction for most people and should not be regarded like high blood pressure. Supervisor Janet Wolf stressed that Brown’s deputies and jail custodians only get one day of specialty training while Los Angeles Police Department officers get four. Moreover, the Sheriff’s Office’s current training program has been kept together with “glue and baling wire,” Brown said. His department, he added, is slated for $2.5 million in cuts. According to mental-health advocates, it appears that the training program — Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) — may have been quietly rescued to the tune of $130,000. But neither Brown nor county supervisors — now engaged in a protracted kabuki dance over this year’s budget — can say so.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Fight for Rent Control in California’s Cities Clears a Ballot Hurdle

More than half a million sign petitions to repeal Costa-Hawkins.

Former Police Officer Charged as Golden State Killer

A dozen murder victims included four in Goleta in 1979 and 1981, and dozens of rape victims ...

State Transit Monies Pour Into Santa Barbara

Grants program adds a station, electric buses, and more train service for Santa Barbara County.

Measure T Cannabis Tax Faces Little Formal Opposition in Santa Barbara County

Revenue from the pot tax could be used to enforce against the illegal market.

The Mentally Ill: To Jail or Divert?

Will Sheriff Brown’s $135-million intervention program survive budget cuts?