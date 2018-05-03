Mission to Mars Launching Off from Santa Barbara

The trickiest part will be coordinating InSight’s robotic arm as it picks up instruments off its deck and gingerly places them on the ground. Linn described the landing site as a flat, open lava plain along the planet’s equator that will be perfect for digging and soaking up the solar power needed to run the whole InSight operation.

It can be difficult for the average person to wrap their head around the purpose and significance of the InSight expedition, Linn acknowledged. “I’ve had friends ask me: “Why are we going to Mars again? What’s in it for me?’” The answer is twofold, he said. “One, Mars has preserved some of the prehistoric information about the evolution of our solar system four and a half billion years ago. Why did Mars end up the way it did — with a very nasty atmosphere and much colder than Earth? Why is Earth so habitable for life? This mission is going to address some of those questions. It’s going to tell us more about where our planet is headed someday.”

“Two,” Linn continued, “I always like to talk about all the technology that comes out of these missions. A lot of microelectronics find their way into GPS satellites, weather satellites, medical equipment — things that every day people rely on.” Plus, he explained, Mars exploration gets kids excited and inspired. “They think, ‘Wow, I want to do that someday.’ It’s really neat.”

At that, a NASA media handler ushered me toward the clean-room exit so other reporters could speak with Banerdt and Linn. I’d been inside just 20 minutes but was already sweaty and uncomfortable. I couldn’t wait to tear off the extra layer of clothing. But I stayed calm and slowed my pace, making sure I took all my endospores out the door with me.

NASA

Careful Out There

Often the third-brightest object in our night sky, after the moon and Venus, Mars — the Greek god of war — isn’t a totally alien place. Just like Earth, it’s got gravity, an atmosphere, mountains, and even seasons. Still, everything about it is just a little bit different…

Though Mars is about half the size of Earth, its gravity is only 38 percent as strong.

It doesn’t seem to have a planet-wide magnetic field, only remnant pockets scattered across various regions.

A year on Mars is 687 Earth days, but a Mars day is just longer than 24 hours.

Atmosphere on the Red Planet is composed of carbon dioxide (95.3 percent), nitrogen (2.7 percent), and argon (1.6 percent).

Light 5 mph ​​surface winds can kick up small dust devils, or they can rage 90 mph and create global megastorms.

Surface temperatures can fluctuate from -199 degrees Fahrenheit at night at the poles in the winter to 80 degrees Fahrenheit along the equator during the day in the summer.

The highest point on Mars is Olympus Mons, a huge shield volcano about 16 miles high and 370 miles across; it takes up about the same area as Arizona.

The canyon system of Valles Marineris ​— ​more than 2,500 miles long and up to four miles deep ​— ​is the largest and deepest in our solar system.

Two irregularly shaped moons orbit the Red Planet, each only a few miles wide; named for the sons of Mars, the larger is Phobos (“fear”) and the smaller is Deimos (“terror”).

NASA

Talk Nerdy to Me

InSight holds three pieces of equipment it will use to crack the code of the Mars interior: a seismometer, a heat probe, and radio antennae. Once it sets down on the Red Planet on November 26, the car-sized lander will spend the next 10 weeks using its robotic arm to very carefully pluck the first two devices from inside the craft and gently lay them nearby, but not too close, or else noise from InSight could throw off their readings. The radio antennae stay onboard.

1, Heat Probe: Perhaps the most sophisticated and expensive thermometer ever created, InSight’s heat probe will burrow as deep as 16 feet into the Martian soil with thousands of strokes of a tiny tungsten hammer. The German-built probe — the diameter of a quarter and as long as your forearm — will measure the intensity and rate of heat escaping the planet’s interior, which will tell scientists a lot about the evolution of the rocky body, including when its volcanoes were most active.

2, Seismometer: About as big as a volleyball and covered with a domed shield to protect it from wind and heat, this gadget fabricated by France’s Centre National d’Études Spatiales will track marsquakes. Unlike earthquakes, which are caused by shifting tectonic plates, scientists think marsquakes could be triggered by underground volcanic activity or meteor impacts. Each tremor, NASA says, will be like a flashbulb illuminating the structure of the planet’s belly, and by studying how seismic waves pass through its crust, mantle, and core, researchers can deduce the depths of these layers and what they’re made of.

3, Radio Antennae: NASA will periodically send radio broadcasts from Earth to InSight and measure tiny Doppler shifts in the signal. This will reveal how much the planet wobbles on its axis and therefore how large and dense its iron-rich core is compared to its mantle. That data, in turn, could also tell researchers whether Mars is cooling from the inside out, like Earth, or from the outside in.

NASA / NOAA

Silly with Science

InSight is hardly NASA’s first venture from Vandenberg. Here are the other science-gathering spacecraft launched from our Santa Barbara County base in the last five years.

IRIS (2013): The Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph observes how solar material moves, gathers energy, and heats up as it travels through a little-understood region in the sun’s lower atmosphere. Tracking this may help us cope with the sun-powered space weather that disrupts human technology.

OCO II (2014): The Orbiting Carbon Observatory–2 watches the Earth breathe from space, studying carbon dioxide concentrations and distributions in our atmosphere. The data is critical to knowing exactly how greenhouse gases are warming the planet.

SMAP (2015): The Soil Moisture Active Passive satellite measures the amount of water in the top two inches of soil everywhere on Earth’s surface, where the food we eat grows and where other vegetation lives. Scientists use this information to monitor droughts, improve weather forecasts, and increase crop productivity.

Jason-3 (2016): This is the fourth installment in a series of U.S.-European satellite missions that measure the height of ocean surface down to the literal inch, which is a critical component in understanding sea-level rise and Earth’s ever-changing climate.

JPSS-1 (2017): A collaboration between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA, the Joint Polar Satellite System–1 (known as NOAA-20 after it entered orbit) collects a massive array of data. JPSS satellites circle the Earth from pole to pole 14 times daily to measure atmospheric, terrestrial, and oceanic conditions; concentrations of vegetation, clouds, rainfall, snow, and ice; fire locations and smoke plumes; and the location of water vapor and ozone. All of this data helps scientists predict severe weather and assess immediate hazards.

NASA