San Marcos High School’s Ed Behrens Honored

San Marcos High School Principal Ed Behrens was honored as the debut recipient of the Ed Behrens Distinguished Royal Award by the school’s Parent Teacher Student Association, which created the annual prize for “people who exemplify Royal spirit, as Ed has for 20 years,” according to a statement. The Board of Education voted 4-1 in March to remove Behrens as principal at the end of this school year; he has been reassigned to teach social studies at Santa Barbara Junior High. Citing privacy concerns, district leaders have not detailed Behrens’ reassignment. Behrens has not indicated publicly whether he will take the teaching job. A parent-run effort to recall boardmembers who supported removing Behrens remains active.
