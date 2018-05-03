WEATHER »

Three Stabbed in Isla Vista Fight

Few details are known about a stabbing Wednesday night in Isla Vista that left three male teenagers with serious injuries. Sheriff’s officials said Foot Patrol deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to the 800 block of Camino Del Sur near Estero Park after receiving a report that several male subjects were fighting and two needed medical help. The deputies found an 18-year-old male from Santa Barbara and a 14-year-old male from Goleta both lying on the sidewalk and bleeding from multiple stab wounds. Soon after, deputies learned that a 17-year-old male from Goleta with stab wounds and allegedly also involved in the fight had been driven to the hospital by friends. All three are recovering from their injuries and their conditions are unknown.

Sheriff’s officials asked that anyone with information on the incident call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 681-4171.

