WEATHER »

Paul Wellman (file)

More Help Needed at Goleta Library

By (Contact)

Despite laboring a collective 846 hours since mid-April, volunteers and Goleta library staffers have managed to switch into their about-to-be library system only 8,500 of the necessary 75,000 items. They’ll be occupying the library’s multipurpose room in order to finish the gargantuan task by June 30 and sent a regretful notice to the room’s regular users this week.

Overall, we’ve had about 200 volunteers,” said Allison Gray, who became the new library director on April Fool’s Day this year. “Some are superstars who’ve come for six or seven hours at a stretch. We have great patrons!” she enthused. Volunteers can sign up to participate during the library’s open hours and also into new evening times.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara’s District 3 Candidates to Discuss Westside Issues

Oscar Gutierrez, Elizabeth Hunter, Ken Rivas, and Michael Vidal will join the Independent's Tyler Hayden for the ...

Mathias Craig Honored for Environmental, Social Leadership

The Midland School alumnus embodies the campus values of environmentalism and care for the community.

More Help Needed at Goleta Library

Task of barcoding items short of helping hands.

UC Santa Barbara Librarians Push for Wage Equality, Academic Freedom

Union negotiations to wrap up in the fall.

Bridges of 192 Demolition to Begin

Work starts Monday on major front-country roadway; reconstruction expected to take several months.