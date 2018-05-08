More Help Needed at Goleta Library

Despite laboring a collective 846 hours since mid-April, volunteers and Goleta library staffers have managed to switch into their about-to-be library system only 8,500 of the necessary 75,000 items. They’ll be occupying the library’s multipurpose room in order to finish the gargantuan task by June 30 and sent a regretful notice to the room’s regular users this week.

“Overall, we’ve had about 200 volunteers,” said Allison Gray, who became the new library director on April Fool’s Day this year. “Some are superstars who’ve come for six or seven hours at a stretch. We have great patrons!” she enthused. Volunteers can sign up to participate during the library’s open hours and also into new evening times.