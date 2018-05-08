Santa Barbara’s District 3 Candidates to Discuss Westside Issues

With less than one month left in the campaign to fill Mayor Cathy Murillo’s vacated City Council seat, four candidates vying to represent Santa Barbara’s District 3 will be led in a moderated discussion by Santa Barbara Independent Senior Editor Tyler Hayden. On Wednesday, May 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Westside Boys & Girls Club, Oscar Gutierrez, Elizabeth Hunter, Ken Rivas, and Michael Vidal will speak to their qualifications and explain their plans for the city, followed by an opportunity to ask questions of the candidates and meet them face-to-face.

The event is free with RSVP. Those unable to attend can tune in for a live stream of the event at independent.com or on the Independent’s Facebook page.